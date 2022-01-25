McDonald’s May Be Introducing New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry Soon

If you are a fan of the McFlurry, then you will be happy to know that McDonald's is testing a new flavor - Peanut Butter Crunch.

From what the internet has shown us, this new concoction has crushed-up peanut butter cookies in it along with some chocolate.

It's unclear how many locations have got it right now or when it might go nationwide, but people have spotted it at a Los Angeles-area McDonald's.

Now, if you're thinking this seems all too familiar, you're not wrong. There was once a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup McFlurry and it was one of the most populer versions they've ever done.

But, sadly, it got discontinued. Folks are fighting to bring it back and there's even a whole Facebook community dedicated to bringing it back.

This new version may be the response by McDonald's of this public outcry.

Let's re-live some of the great McFlurry flavors of all-time. Here is a ranking of the eight best McFlurries as put together by SpoonUniversity.com:

#8 - M&M

#7 - Butterfinger

#6 - Snickers

#5 - Rolo

#4 - Twix

#3 - Oreo

#2 - Praline and Cream

#1 - Reese's Peanut Butter Cup