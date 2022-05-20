McNeese Cowgirls Beat Notre Dame In NCAA Regional Tournament

The McNeese Cowgirls brought out the big guns, or should I say bats, today as they stunned Notre Dame and the nation with a huge blowout win.

The Cowgirls finished the regular season 38-19 and capped it all off as Southland Conference Tournament Champions to receive an automatic bid for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

McNeese drew an invitation to the Evanston, IL Regional Tournament hosted by Northwestern.

Here are the teams playing in the Regional:

Northwestern

Notre Dame

McNeese

Oakland

The Cowgirls blew out Notre Dame in their first game of the tournament by a score of 11-1. Now that's how you introduce McNeese softball to the nation.

McNeese Cowgirls Offensive Leaders:

Poullard - 3-3, 2 RBI

3-3, 2 RBI Lopez - 2-3, 3 RBI

2-3, 3 RBI Perrin - 2-3, 2 RBI

2-3, 2 RBI Talley - 2-4

2-4 Gomez - 2-3

2-3 Moreno - 1- 2, 2 RBI, 1 DBL

Heartland College Sports said going into the tournament that Notre Dame was the biggest threat in the Regional to beat the perceived favorite to win Northwestern. They also made the prediction that Notre Dame would win and advance in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Regional Tournaments across the country are double-elimination which will whittle the current 64 teams down to 16 teams in a matter of three days' time.

It will be interesting to see how this big win for the Cowgirls will change what all the doubters before the Regional began will say now. Geaux Pokes!

