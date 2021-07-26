Meteorite Spotted and Filmed Above East Texas Skies

Folks in East Texas got up close and personal with a meteorite Sunday evening.

I've always hoped to one day see a meteorite. I've a big space nerd, yet I haven't even seen a shooting star with my own eyes. I did see a UFO once in Shreveport, but that's a story for another time.

This evening, we were all very close to a meteorite and most of us didn't even know it. A meteorite exploded in the sky over Northeast Texas yesterday evening, causing quite the scene all over social media. My phone began buzzing at around 9:00 PM with notification after notification coming in left and right. It's a big deal to see a meteorite so close to our planet, especially for those who were able to see it firsthand.

Luckily, one Carthage doorbell camera was able to catch the beauty in all it's glory. This is just a another reason the doorbell camera is the greatest invention of all time.

According to the user who shared the doorbell footage, the meteor was bright red if you were looking at it with your own eyes. On the doorbell footage, it's closer to white/yellow. The explosion is very much visible though, and an absolute treat to watch.

Facebook users all across East Texas and Northeast Texas took to their accounts to share their meteorite stories. Apparently, many people in Oklahoma got an up-close look at the falling meteorite as well.

Here's the video from the doorbell camera. If you have footage of the meteorite and would like to share it with Shreveport-Bossier, send it my way! You can also find a thread with more details and footage HERE.

