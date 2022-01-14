Six members of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns entered the transfer portal in the last two weeks.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the team wouldn't be overly busy trying to fill scholarships via the TP (transfer portal) at the moment, but could look for some offensive line depth as the lack of players (graduation, used up all eligibility, TP, injuries) currently at the position could use some able bodies for spring practice.

Yesterday, former Michigan State Spartans guard James Ohonba announced on his twitter page he is now a Ragin' Cajun.

Ohonba is a 6'4, 325 lb. offensive lineman from Stockbridge, Georgia who signed with the Spartans in 2018 as a three star prospect.

An Academic All Big-Ten selection, Ohonba has logged most of his snaps on special teams in 2020 and 2021, with 26 total offensive snaps the last two seasons.

Every program in the country is dealing with the TP, as a record 3000+ student-athletes are currently in it.

Thirteen players who began the 2021 season at Michigan State are currently in the TP, including Ohonba who now has a new team in Louisiana.

What is Louisiana's policy on the TP?

I asked coach Desormeaux, and while he didn't specify exact timelines, he offered a few hints.

"We have a consistent policy," said Desormeaux. "We're going to continue to do it that way because it gives them (player who entered the TP) time to think about what they want to do, but it gives us ample time to decide the strategy we will use going forward to replace the spot...if you compromise (from the timeline) one time, it'll create issues down the road."

Louisiana will go through spring workouts, ending with a spring game at Cajun Field in April.

The Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Southeastern.

