MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A shooting Friday in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and eleven others in the hospital, Mayor Lori Blong said.

The suspect remained in a standoff with officers about two hours after the shooting, police said. Midland officials are reporting that the shooting suspect has been killed. No other information has been released regarding identification of victims or shooter, according to KXAN.

The shooting started around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital.

It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, said Andrea Mendias who works at an automobile body shop near the veterinary hospital.

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Video from Mendias showed a number of officers pouring out of the back of an armored police vehicle. Police were also sending robots into the area.

News 4 WOAI has coverage of the press conference:

Blong said the situation was still evolving.

“Officers are containing the situation,” she said.

Midland Memorial Hospital reported four were in the operating room and five others were in stable condition.

MIdland Remembers Previous Shooting Rampage

The city with about 140,000 residents sits in the heart of the state’s oil region and was near the site of a deadly shooting rampage just six years ago.

In that shooting, a gunman who had been fired from his oil services job killed seven people and wounded two dozen others while firing at random as he drove around the Odessa and Midland areas. The two cities are more than 300 miles (482 kilometers) west of Dallas.