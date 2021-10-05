‘Missing’ Drunk Man Joins Search Party, Spends Hours Looking For Himself

We've all been there before. A rowdy night involving alcohol leads to losing your friends or getting lost yourself.

It's a common event (and it may happen more than we'd like to admit ), but you eventually text or call your friends, or you get together at a meet-up spot and everything ends up being okay!

For one man in Turkey, things got a bit out of hand.

50-year-old Beyhan Mutlu had one of those nights that got away from him. Authorities say while he was out drinking with friends, he drunkenly wandered into the woods and missing for hours. Mutlu's friends alerted the police and started a search party for him.

Here is the tweet about Mutlu going missing (yes, in Turkish)

The search party and the police scoured the woods, shouting his name for hours. A man from inside the search group suddenly yelled, "Who are we looking for? I am here." Turns out, Mutlu was joining his own search party. His friends did not notice he was there, and authorities say it's unclear how he found himself within his own search party.

Some hilarious tweets began popping up on the timeline after word got out that this man found himself—in the best way.

Police were able to escort Mutlu back home safely after this bizarre incident. No charges were pressed.

Now, I haven't been out of hand to this extent on a night out. There have been plenty of times where I would lose friends that were intoxicated, but then they would come back like it was normal for them to be MIA for hours. A sort of Irish Goodbye, if you will.

Moral of the story here: Drink responsibly, and be aware if your friends and entire hometown are pulling out all the stops to find you in the woods.