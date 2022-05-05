Mom Arrested After Child Found Alone in New Iberia Park

New Iberia Police officers were called out to City Park at around 10:30 Wednesday morning to find a three-year-old child wandering around the park, and there was not an adult with the child.

Officers began to investigate why a child was left alone in the park, and they were able to locate the child's mother, Fredrika James about six hours later.

According to authorities, she admitted to law enforcement that she and Kyjuan Washington dropped her little girl off at the park, and they just left. She went on to tell officers that she and Kyjuan were smoking synthetic marijuana earlier that same day.

James was arrested for Child Desertion, but she was also arrested on an active warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Movable.

Washington was also arrested for Child Desertion, but he too had an active warrant. He was also arrested for Violation of Registration and No Insurance.

James has two children, and both of the children were taken into custody by the state of Louisiana.

