Monarch Butterflies Reportedly at Risk of Extinction

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has announced the addition of the Monarch Butterfly to its Red List of endangered species.

Congressional Pollinator Protection Caucus Releases Monarch Butterflies To Raise Awareness About Their Declining Population

Migratory Monarch Butterfly On Endangered Species List

In a press release, the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) reports the migratory monarch butterfly has entered the organization's "Red List of Threatened Species as Endangered."

To illustrate how dire of a situation this is, the North American monarch butterfly is technically only two steps away from extinction.

According to KATC, the IUCN reports the migratory monarch butterfly population has decreased by 99.9% between 1980 and 2021.

That's almost a 100% decrease in population.

Shouldn't they have sounded the alarm a long time ago?



They probably did but sadly we didn't listen.

Butterfly Habitat At The Springs Preserve

The reasons for the migratory butterfly population decline are habitat destruction, climate change, and an issue with a parasite found on certain types of milkweed according to the IUCN.

From iucn.org -

"All surviving sturgeon species – also migratory, found across the northern hemisphere – are now at risk of extinction due to dams and poaching, pushing the world’s most Critically Endangered group of animals yet closer to the brink."

So, what can we do to help?

Plant milkweed for monarch butterflies to eat, but make sure it's the right kind of milkweed.

The right type of milkweed is "native milkweed, with creamy white or pink flowers" which is what monarch butterflies need according to KPIX.

Read more at iucn.org.