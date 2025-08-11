Morain Coffee Co., located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, has closed its doors just two months after welcoming its first customers. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the shop announced:

“It is with a sad heart that I must announce that as of today, we had to close. We appreciate everyone’s business and are devastated that we could no longer remain open.”

The cafe, owned by "nurse-turned-barista" Jodi Taylor, first opened earlier this year on May 15. Inspired by her love of coffee, home-style baking, and family,

Taylor named the business after her three sons, who also helped run the shop.

From Excitement to Closure

When it launched, Morain Coffee quickly made a name for itself with scratch-made treats, local flavors like boudin and cochon in a blanket, and its now-famous cinnamon roll biscuits.

Customers raved about specialties such as the blueberry vanilla latte and lavender latte, praising the shop’s friendly service and unique menu.

Despite the warm reception, the closure came abruptly, with no official explanation.

Many customers have speculated the location may have been a challenge, with several businesses struggling to stay open in the same spot over the years.

Community Reaction

Dozens of loyal customers shared their disappointment online.

“The food and drinks were bomb!” one comment read.

“This is so heartbreaking. Your coffee was so good!” said another.

Some even suggested new locations in Carencro or Scott, while others expressed hope that Morain Coffee might reopen elsewhere in the future.

For now, we join the Lafayette community and say farewell to a business that left a big impression in a short time.