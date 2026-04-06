(KPEL News) - The Morgan City Fire Department reports via their Facebook page that they have been fighting a commercial fire at a shopping center since 2 o'clock Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire, but the fire did spread from one structure to another, according to the fire department.

Morgan City Fire 2 Morgan City Fire Department loading...

Morgan City Fire 3 Morgan City Fire Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

The shopping center is located on Louisiana Highway 182, and the fire caused major damage to the part of the structure where the blaze began. The fire moved to adjacent businesses.

Morgan City Fire 4 Morgan City Fire Department loading...

Morgan City Fire 6 Morgan City Fire Department loading...

In addition to the Morgan City Fire Department, the Berwick Fire Department was called out to help extinguish the blaze.

Officials with the Morgan City Fire Department say they will continue investigating the cause of the blaze, but they currently have no information to share about what started it.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.