Is Morgan Freeman Really in Lafayette? Here is What We Know

We are hearing through the local grapevine that a legendary actor has apparently been spotted out and about in Lafayette. Morgan Freeman, who is currently working on a new sci-fi thriller, was apparently spotted at a local business.

We just have to know - has anyone else seen Morgan Freeman in Lafayette?

Let's start off by saying that Morgan Freeman is not an easy face to mistake. He is arguably one of the most recognizable people in the filmmaking industry, so I do not doubt one bit the Lafayette local who says that they saw the Oscar winner at Frank's Casing on Verot School Road.

Why is Morgan Freeman in Lafayette?

This is the first question that came to mind when I heard that the actor was in the Hub City. Reports say that Freeman is set to play a lead role in a new science-fiction thriller named 57 Seconds which co-stars Josh Hutcherson.

That report does say that the film is set to begin its process in Louisiana this April. This information adds validity to the local source who told us that Freeman is currently in town scouting office locations for the film.

Morgan Freeman is as cool as they come, so him being out and about in Lafayette is quite the surprise. Back in 2017, it was reported that Freeman filmed a movie out in New Orleans.

Now 84-years-old, Freeman reportedly celebrated his 80th birthday at Squire Creek Country Club in North Louisiana back in 2017.

I'm not quite sure if this would be Morgan Freeman's first time ever in the great city of Lafayette, but if he really is here - I hope he thoroughly enjoys his time.

Has anyone else seen Morgan Freeman around Acadiana? Let us know if so!

Here is what some on social media are saying in regards to Freeman being in the Lafayette area.

