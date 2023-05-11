Motorcycle Crash in Lafayette Closes Intersection on Johnston

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have shut down an intersection on Johnston Street after a major crash involving a motorcycle occurred just before noon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Johnston and St. Julien around 11:43 a.m. The LPD traffic division headed to the scene immediately and closed the intersection while they are investigating the crash.

This is the second major motorcycle crash this week. An earlier one occurred on Ambassador Caffery at Eraste Landry and forced lane closures on Ambassador for a time.

The condition of the drivers involved in the Johnston Street crash is currently unknown. Lafayette police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

 

