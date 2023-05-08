LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) -The southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery have been re-opened for travel, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

A major crash on Ambassador Caffery left one motorist hospitalized and two lanes shut down as Lafayette police investigate the crash.

The Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Division is currently on the scene of a crash, which involved a motorcycle. According to a statement from LPD, the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Ambassador, just south of the intersection with Eraste Landry.

The driver of the motorcycle was "transported to a local hospital, he is listed in critical but stable condition," according to LPD.

LPD is currently asking motorists to avoid the area while they investigate the crash. Currently, they have shut down both southbound lanes of Ambassador while they investigate the crash.

More information will be made available as the investigation continues.

