A major traffic accident on North University Avenue near Cameron Street brought morning traffic to a standstill in Lafayette on Monday (December 8). The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a school bus, and a black sedan, forcing authorities to shut down all northbound lanes while first responders worked the scene.

The initial closure stretched from Cameron Street to the nearby underpass and caused significant backups during peak travel hours. Video of the aftermath was shared on social media by Facebook user iamredddmack, showing the heavy emergency response and traffic impacts.

Crash Location and Initial Closure

Lafayette Police confirmed the crash occurred at North University Avenue and Midway Street shortly after 8:15 a.m. Northbound traffic was fully closed while investigators assessed the damage and cleared debris from the roadway.

At the time of the initial release, the extent of injuries was unknown and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

What Investigators Determined

Hours later, officials released further details on what led to the crash. Investigators determined the black sedan failed to yield at a stop sign at 200 Midway Street and entered North University Avenue in front of an 18-wheeler traveling southbound in the left lane.

The 18-wheeler struck the sedan, and the impact caused both vehicles to cross into the northbound lanes.

Debris from the collision then struck a school bus that was traveling northbound in the right lane, causing only minor damage.

Injuries and Current Traffic Status

The driver of the black sedan was transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries. That driver will be cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Officials confirmed there were no children on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

All lanes of North University Avenue were reopened later in the day and traffic has returned to normal.