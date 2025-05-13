Multicar Crash Shuts Down Major Block of Johnston Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – A stretch of Johnston Street in Lafayette is currently closed in both directions following a multicar crash in the 5800 block near Target Loop.

According to officials, the crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in downed power lines, prompting emergency responders to shut down traffic in the area. While no major injuries have been reported, the scene remains active as crews work to clear the roadway and address the power line hazard.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway can be safely reopened. There is no estimated time for reopening at this time.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.