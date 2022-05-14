National Dog Mom’s Day? Here Are Some Adorable Pups!

I never knew that the second Saturday each May is National Dog Mom's Day!

Now, I know it seems like everything has a national day now, but I just love the idea of this day. Who doesn't love a picture of an adorable dog?

Bernie's Dog Gracie with a Ball in Her Mouth at Christmas Bernie Photo loading...

When I was a very little kid we had a dog, but I kept pulling its tail, and she was old, so she would bite me. Luckily my parents knew a nice family with older children, and she went to live with them.

I always wanted another dog my whole life, and I adopted Buddy some years back. He was a sweet boy. Marlie and Gracie came into our lives about six years ago, and they too have brought nothing but happiness.

Ian Auzenne & Gracie Bernie Photo loading...

If you love dogs, then you know! They are nothing but bundles of love. To all the dog moms (and dads out there), today is a day to celebrate you and your pup! I have already been sent several pictures of friends with their fur children.

Auggie the Doggie Bernie Photo loading...

Feel free to have your picture added to this story about all of us pup lovers by sending your picture with your dog to news@kpel965.com or you can post it in the comment section on our Facebook page.

If you would like to become a dog mom or a cat mom for that matter, there are plenty of love bugs up for adoption at the Lafayette Animal Shelter.

Marlie and Gracie Bernie Photo loading...

What to Know Before You Adopt an Animal

I am not an animal expert by any means but make sure that if you're thinking about adopting that you talk to a professional at your local shelter. Learn about breeds you might be interested in, and be ready to give your all to a pet including the following:

Your love

Your time

Your attention

A safe environment

Your financial resources

One of the best pieces of advice I was ever given by an animal lover who has adopted for years is to visit the shelters and play with dogs you think you might be interested in. Just remember adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment.

Take a look at some of these cute dog moms (and some dog dads too!)