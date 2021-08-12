An 18-month-old child from New Iberia is now safe and the suspect accused in the alleged kidnapping now sits in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz says they got a call shortly after 5:00 on Wednesday from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office about a possible child abduction out of New Iberia. In about an hour, troopers had already learned where the kidnapped child was - a home in East Baton Rouge Parish.

When State Police arrived at the home, they said the suspect - 25-year-old John Michael Mason of New Iberia - was outside with the child. Mason was arrested as troopers recovered the child.

Mason is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

