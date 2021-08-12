Louisiana Fall Festivals Up in the Air

With coronavirus cases on the upswing in Louisiana, it is a grim reminder that things are not quite back to normal in our state. We were hoping for a return to some of our most treasured traditions in 2021, but a number of our fall festivals might be in jeopardy thanks to the delta variant of COVID. I don't know about you, but I am greatly disappointed by this news. Some of our Louisiana citizens rely on these events for their entire livelihood, and for them to be canceled two years in a row is a blow they might not recover from. We are heartbroken.

With the news that the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Gretna Heritage Festival, Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales, Scott Boudin Festival, and Delcambre Shrimp Festival are all being postponed this fall, it is a pretty good bet that more cancellations will be forthcoming.

Earlier this week New Orleans City officials told Eater New Orleans that “all options are on the table" as far as more restrictions go. So far we have a statewide mask mandate, an Orleans parish mask mandate, and more and more restaurants, bars and music venues in the city instituting vaccination policies for patrons to gain entrance.

But not all festivals are canceled. Organizers are no doubt taking a "wait and see" policy as we move forward in the middle of yet another surge in the pandemic. The ones that are still on include French Quarter Festival, which was moved from its normal spring dates to September 30–October 3, Beignet Fest, set for September 25. The National Fried Chicken Festival is October 23 and 24, and Buku Music + Arts Project is scheduled for October 22 and 23. And in Acadiana, Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, which was set for October 8-10 was just cancelled today, but the 79th annual Louisiana Sugarcane Festival is still on for September 23-26.