Gyth Rigdon And His Wife Announce They Are Expecting Baby #2

Country music recording artist and Southwest Louisiana's own Gyth Rigdon took to Facebook yesterday to make a big announcement to his fans.

Gyth announced that him and his wife are expecting baby #2 to the family in February of 2022. They did the announcement in such a cute way. He posted a picture of him and his wife and their daughter Ivy. Here is his post.

Gyth Rigdon Facebook

Gyth has over 150,000 followers of his page so as you can imagine, the post blew up.

Gyth has been super busy since he was on NBC's The Voice back in during season 16 in 2019. He made it to the finale if you remember and came in 2nd place but the exposure alone has vaulted his career.

Lately, Gyth has been touring all over the country. He just did some shows in South Carolina last weekend and before that he played the big McNeese Cowboys Country Fest here in Lake Charles.

Along with his big announcement yesterday, Gyth will have another big announcement coming soon about a big show he will be doing in Lake Charles. I could tell you but then I would get in trouble. LOL

Congrats to Gyth and his wife on their upcoming second child.