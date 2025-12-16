Federal court documents unsealed Tuesday reveal that the man arrested near New Iberia over the weekend was Micah Legnon, 29, a former New Iberia police officer and Marine who investigators say was affiliated with an extremist group accused of planning a larger New Year’s Eve bombing plot in California. Until the affidavit was made public, officials had not confirmed his identity, though social media users had circulated his name.

FBI Says He Was Actively Heading Toward New Orleans

According to the newly released affidavit, FBI agents detained Legnon on Friday on U.S. 90 after observing him load an assault rifle and body armor into his vehicle. Agents say they believed he was actively traveling toward New Orleans to carry out an attack, finding an assault rifle, pistol, gas canister, and body armor inside his vehicle.

The arrest happened in the Lydia community outside New Iberia, where residents reported drone surveillance in the days before agents moved in.

Affiliated With Suspects in NYE Bomb Plot in California

Federal investigators say Legnon was associated with members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, the same pro-Palestinian extremist group whose alleged members were arrested in southern California while testing explosives for a planned multi-location New Year’s Eve attack.

While Legnon was not part of the California bombing operation, FBI officials say he was connected to that group and planning a separate, Louisiana-centered attack.

Get our free mobile app

He is charged with one count of threatening interstate commerce.

Social Media Threats and Weapons Seized

The affidavit details violent and anti-government posts attributed to Legnon, including one referencing the 1993 Waco siege that agents say constituted an interstate threat.

Screengrab, Facebook Screengrab, Facebook loading...

A search of his residence uncovered sniper training materials, SWAT manuals, multiple firearms, and large amounts of ammunition.

Second Significant Terror Case in the Region in Months

Legnon’s arrest comes just months after another federal terrorism arrest in the Lafayette area, marking a concerning pattern of extremist activity in Acadiana. Authorities continue to investigate whether any additional threats remain.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information is confirmed.