New Iberia Police Arrest a Man after Shots Fired Call

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department have arrested a man after several calls came in about shots being fired Friday morning at around 11:30.

Captain Leland Laseter says shots were fired during an incident in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street at a car dealership.

According to Laseter, there was a disturbance at the dealership, and investigating officers say a customer and the owner of the business had an argument. Laseter says officers took statements at the scene. Witnesses say the business owner pulled out a gun and shot at the customer.

The customer, a 2-year-old child, and another person were right there when all of this happened,

Officers arrested 27-year-old Justin Ross Nathan on several charges. They are as follows:

Three Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

Obstruction of Justice

