(KPEL News) - What started out as an attempt to make a routine traffic stop in New Iberia by police led to a chase when the person driving the vehicle decided they would not stop for the officer.

The situation unfolded around midnight on February 2, and a deputy on patrol tried to pull over the vehicle near French and Main Streets in New Iberia.

According to officials with the New Iberia Police Department, the driver took off and, while the officer gave chase, the suspect ran through multiple red lights and reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the driver tried to get into a parking lot on Main Street near Darby Lane and lost control of the car. The car careened into an utility pole, and the driver bailed out.

As he ran away, an officer from the canine division let the dog loose, and the man was taken into custody.

New Iberia Police Department officials say the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devondrick Harding.

Harding was booked into the Iberia Parish on a whole host of charges. He was arrested on two charges from the Louisiana Probation and Parole, and they are as follows:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Aggravated Second Degree Battery

New Iberia Police had the following warrants out for Harding:

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Two Counts of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Thirty Counts of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance

The additional charges that were added following the chase included:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting an Officer

Two Counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia