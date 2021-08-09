New Iberia Restaurant Asking for Help in Identifying Thief

One of my favorite facets of social media is the way it can be used to quickly get a photo distributed around the world.

Yes, I know: that can be both a blessing and a curse. A blessing when it comes to sharing the photo of a missing child, pet, a wanted fugitive, etc., but a curse when it comes to spreading disinformation with a simple meme that misrepresents the truth.

In this instance, let's use the internet to share a photo of someone who broke into a restaurant in the New Iberia area.

Landry's Restaurant, on Highway 90 at Jefferson Island Road, posted a series of photos to its Facebook page today, hoping that someone could identify a suspect that was photographed on a security camera.

As per normal security footage, the images are somewhat grainy, but management at Landry's is hoping that the images are clear enough for someone to recognize him.

According to the Facebook post, this individual broke into the restaurant on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

At the time of this post, there were no comments on the Facebook page under the photos, but the restaurant's post had been shared 75 times.

If you recognize the individual in the images above, contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department or the management of Landry's of New Iberia.

