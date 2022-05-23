The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation has announced that Erica Doerle Ray will be their Chief Executive Officer and Carlee-Alm-Labar will serve as Executive Director.

Ray served the hearing impaired across Acadiana for twenty-five years and discovered the Love Our Schools initiative on a trip home. She joined the Schumacher Family Foundation in 2020 as Director of Operations.

Carlee Alm-Labar William Schumacher Family Foundation Photo loading...

Alm-Labar began to serve as the President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic facing food relief head-on as well as vaccine outreach.

You will recognize the great works of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation in the good they are doing in our local community through initiatives like the following:

All of these initiatives and others serve our community here and communities across the globe.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana