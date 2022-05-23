There will be an interim President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana as Carlee Alm-Labar has announced she will serve as the Executive Director for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.

Chief Operating Officer Heather Blanchard will become UWA's President and CEO effective June 6.

She has been a force for good in Acadiana helping to serve children as the Executive Director of CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate). This program helps the children who are in our foster system to have a voice during the process.

Blanchard has served in various other non-profit capacities in Acadiana for two decades.

United Way of Acadiana Board President Sean Trcalek says

Heather and Carlee have worked closely together for the last two years, and the board is confident that Heather will continue to build positive momentum.

It was two years ago that CASA of South Louisiana entered into a management agreement with United Way.

Blanchard had the following to say about this new position,

Our local nonprofits are doing amazing work every day under trying circumstances. They are serving at-risk children, the working poor, or people affected by disasters, and they are doing all of the is in a challenging fundraising environment.

