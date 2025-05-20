NEW ORLEANS (KPEL)—Local Louisiana media and national news outlets have been following what will be remembered as one of the most significant jailbreaks in Louisiana's history.

Over 200 law enforcement officers from all levels, local to federal, are working to locate the remaining inmates.

Get our free mobile app

6 Inmates at Large

On Friday, May 16th, ten inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail through a hole behind the toilet in one of their cells. Officials have confirmed that inside help was undoubtedly a contributing factor in the success of this escape, also noting 'defective locks'.

Read More: Orleans Jail Worker Arrested for Helping Inmates Escape

Tuesday, a jail maintenance worker, Sterling Williams, at the Orleans Justice Center, was arrested and booked on 10 counts of principal to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office, as reported by KPEL, FOX 8, and other news sources.

Authorities have captured a fourth inmate who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in what’s being called the largest jail escape in Louisiana history.

Read More: Fourth Orleans Inmate Caught; Six Still on the Run

As of Tuesday, May 20th, four of the ten inmates have been captured and taken back into police custody, with the fourth being located on Monday.

Escaped Inmate Allegedly Found Sleeping on Bench

Now, a video of what appears to be one of the now-captured inmates, sleeping on a public transportation bench in New Orleans.

The resident taps the man before walking away, and later shows a video of police taking him into custody.

However, the identity of the man being detained has not been confirmed by local law enforcement, nor have they commented on its legitimacy.

The important part is that if he is in fact of the ten that escaped, he is back in custody.

Sources have stated that a New Orleans resident did receive a $10,000 reward for reporting his location to police.

The First Inmate Captured Went Live On Social Media After Escaping

Kendell Myers was the first inmate captured in the French Quarter. Allegedly, he appeared in an Instagram live video prior to being located by police.

Authorities Offering up to $20K For Intell

The public is urged to report any information regarding the remaining six inmates at large through LSP. org, the FBI Hotline, or Crime Stoppers.

5K from Crime Stoppers GNO, 5K from ATF, and 10K from the FBI.

The eligibility criteria and distribution process may vary depending on the information provided.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.