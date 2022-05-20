New Orleans Native Creates TikTok Series About Louisianians When Traveling
Have you ever traveled out of state and felt like you stepped straight into another reality? The look of confusion we typically get from the locals has become a staple when we start speaking our foreign language.
Writer and actor Kaitlyn McQuin is a New Orleans native who has seen her fair share of traveling. She took to TikTok with a 4 part series she calls "People from Louisiana...when they're not in Louisiana," and it is everything you didn't know you needed.
I would attempt to explain the series, but the videos speak for themselves.
She was spot on! What imitation was your favorite? Is there one that you would add?
