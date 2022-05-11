Cyber security experts including Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor, ESET Internet Security are issuing a warning when it comes to a new app that makes your pictures vivid and AI-like.

According to DailyMail, New Profile Pic recently started taking over social media sites. I see many of my Facebook friends posting tons of their photos edited with that app. Apparently, there is a major security threat attached to the location and makers of this app...from Russia.

The company behind the app is Linerock Investments. They're based in an apartment complex overlooking the Moscow River, right next to Russia's Ministry of Defence and three miles from Red Square.

When you use the New Profile Pic app, you're giving the app access to all your data...including email address, social media information, IP settings, and other vital information. You agree for the company to access this when you sign up for the app, and with everything happening with Russia and Ukraine, I definitely wouldn't risk it.

Be careful when downloading these apps. It seems like there's a new app that pops up every few years that turns out to be a security concern. Read the terms and conditions before you download, and know what you're giving access to before signing up.