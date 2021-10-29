New Programming Coming to ESPN Lafayette November 1st

ESPN Lafayette programming will sound different at various times of the day this Monday, November 1st.

Two award-winning national shows, along with a new early morning local show will premiere on our airwaves.

Every weekday from 6 am to 7 am, sports fans in and around Acadiana will hear Rise and Grind, with Lyn Burton.

Lyn will tackle the world of sports, interview guests both locally and nationally, take your phone calls and inject entertaining sports talk from the speaker to your eardrums. I will join Lyn periodically on the show as well.

I will continue to host the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show from 7 to 9 each morning, then will be followed by an Emmy-Award Winner.

For the first time since he departed ESPN over 14 years ago, Dan Patrick returns to ESPN Lafayette.

The Dan Patrick Show will air from 9 to noon every weekday.

Dan and the "Danettes" bring their own unique coverage of sports, current events, and entertainment.

Following The Dan Patrick Show, award-winning host Rich Eisen hits the ESPN Lafayette airwaves from noon to 3.

The Rich Eisen Show brings you the perfect mix of sports analysis with pop culture, humor, and interviews.

Top's Take with Brad Topham moves back one hour to 3:00.

Your teams. Your Talk. Your Station. ESPN Lafayette.

