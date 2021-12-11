Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Emani Bailey has had quite a week.

On Saturday, his team won their 12th program record consecutive game and captured the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Bailey was awesome in the 24-16 win over Appalachian State, fueling Louisiana's offense in the second half with 135 total yards in quarters three and four, 35 of which came on this touchdown.

Bailey's busy week continued yesterday when he received his first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal ever as Rich Eisen recognized his toughness.

Bailey will receive $1,000 after earning the Gorilla Glue Toughest Player on Planet Earth award from "The Rich Eisen Show".

Eisen welcomed Bailey onto his nationally syndicated program for a one-on-one interview.

(FYI - Rich Eisen has the wrong photo on the thumbnail of the video below. It's a photo of Louisiana defensive back Mehki Garner.)

Bailey isn't the first Ragin' Cajun running back to appear on The Rich Eisen Show. Just eleven days ago, Louisiana alum and San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell joined Rich.

You can listen to The Rich Eisen Show every weekday from noon to 3 on ESPN Lafayette.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (12-1) will be taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesar's Superdome on Saturday, December 18th.

For a complete schedule of the events surrounding the Bowl, click here.

