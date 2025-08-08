New Traffic Signal Installed Near Lafayette High School to Improve Safety

Lafayette, LA – With the back-to-school season in full swing, traffic around the newly renovated Lafayette High School (LHS) is seeing increased activity. To address these changes and improve safety for students, parents, and commuters, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Congress Street and Marie Antoinette Street.

Below is the full press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government:

NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL INSTALLED AT CONGRESS STREET AND MARIE ANTOINETTE TO IMPROVE SAFETY NEAR LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Congress Street and Marie Antoinette Street to improve safety and traffic flow for students, parents, and commuters traveling in and around the new Lafayette High School campus area.

Now fully operational, the signal includes a dedicated left turn arrow to support the new parking and traffic layout developed for the updated Lafayette High campus. The intersection improvements were made in close coordination with the Lafayette Parish School System to respond to increased traffic volume and the changing travel patterns in the area.

In addition to the new signal, LCG is working with school and safety officials to implement further improvements in the area. Planned enhancements include crosswalks, additional signage, and refined signal timing to better accommodate peak school traffic and pedestrian activity.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert in the area and follow all posted signs as the community adjusts to the new traffic patterns.