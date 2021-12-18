NFL Postpones Three Games Due to COVID – Is New Orleans Saints vs Bucs Next?

As the NFL deals with a spike in COVID cases across the league, they have decided to postpone three games that were slated for the weekend. According to reports from league insiders, the NFL worked in consultation with the player's association to make this decision as many voice their opinion on social media.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a league-wide memo notifying everyone of the change. You can see that memo via @RapSheet on Twitter below.

Insiders believe that postponing these games may give players the opportunity to test-out of COVID protocol by the time their games are played early next week. This could even the playing field for games in which multiple players would be ruled out due to positive tests.

See the games that have been postponed plus their new time-slots below.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns postponed to Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

See the full report from @RapSheet on Twitter below.

According to @ProFootballTalk on Twitter, the league will be working on modifications to the COVID protocol as they continue to make adjustments to the schedule.

Will the Saints game be postponed?

Now, the New Orleans Saints have felt the effects of COVID like many other NFL teams. Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan were forced to miss a game due to positive tests and more recently, Coach Sean Payton has been ruled out of Sundays pivotal game against the Bucs due to his own positive test.

Some on social media wonder if the thought process the NFL applied to these postponed matchups will apply to the Saints game.

That question has yet to be answered, but there have been lots of opinions on the topic of postponing games due to COVID thrown around on social media. You can see some of that conversation happening via the below Twitter posts.

Will more games be postponed as the NFL figures out how to handle this uptick in positive cases? We will have to wait and see.

