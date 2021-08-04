NFL Preseason Starts This Thursday With Hall Of Fame Game

Football fans are you ready? The 2021 NFL preseason will get underway this Thursday night when the Hall of Fame game will be played in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers and it is set for a 7:00pm kick off. The game will be televised on FOX and will be played at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame stadium in Canton.

Peyton Manning heads up the 2021 class of new inductees into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Former LSU Tiger Alan Faneca along with Wide Receivers Drew Pearson and Calvin Johnson, Safeties John Lynch and Charles Woodson, and coach Tom Flores are just of some of the big names getting inducted.

The stadium is named after the late owner of the New Orleans Saints Tom Benson. Speaking of the Saints, when will they play their first preseason game?

Well you will have to wait another week to see the black and gold in action. The Saints first preseason game will be next Saturday, August 14th when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.

The entire NFL won't start their first week of the preseason next week too beginning next Thursday, August 12th with two games. the Steelers will take on Eagles while Washington will take on the Patriots.

So get ready football fans because we are almost there. It's the best time of the year!