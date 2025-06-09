SCOTT, La. (June 9, 2025) — New details have emerged following a chaotic scene in Scott over the weekend, where a 20-year-old was fatally shot during a violent altercation that started at a local nightclub and spilled into a nearby gas station parking lot.

According to a Monday (Jun 9) news release from the Scott Police Department, the incident began early on Saturday (Jun 7), at the end of a concert held at a local nightclub. Multiple fights reportedly broke out as attendees exited the venue.

Police say the altercation escalated when individuals involved walked across the street to a gas station in the 200 block of N. Ambassador Caffery, where the fighting continued. During that time, several gunshots were fired, striking two individuals.

20-Year-Old Victim Identified

Responding officers quickly arrived at the scene and attempted to assist one of the victims, later identified as Kylon Calais, 20, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Calais died from his injuries at the scene.

A second victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. As of the latest update, that individual is in stable condition.

Community Asked to Help

Police have not yet announced any arrests in the case and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

What We Know So Far

Multiple videos posted online early Saturday showed people scattering after gunfire erupted near Cowboys Nightclub and the Exxon across the street.

posted online early Saturday showed people scattering after gunfire erupted near Cowboys Nightclub and the Exxon across the street. Police lights were visible in the nightclub parking lot as gunfire could be heard in the background.

in the nightclub parking lot as gunfire could be heard in the background. Crime scene tape was later seen around the gas station, where the fatal shooting occurred.

This story is developing. More information will be shared as it becomes available.