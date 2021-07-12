No One Hurt in Fire at West Shreveport Hotel

A fire breaks out at a west Shreveport hotel Sunday night. The blaze happened at the Courtyard by Marriott in the 6000 block of Financial Plaza just east of Pines Road. Firefighters got the call just after 6pm.

Firefighters found a small fire in a wall on the first floor of the hotel. It was quickly contained. Investigators believe the fire started in an air conditioning unit. There was some minor damage and no one was hurt.

The hotel is back in full operation this morning.

