Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl

A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl.

According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.

Both teams are seen clearing their benches as players were pushing and shoving on the McKinley Panthers' home field. While it is unclear what started the fight, the scuffle began mid-play and at least one player could be seen throwing a helmet. Northside High School parents and family members also posted a Facebook video showing some of the brawl.

Having a game suspended before halftime is terrible enough on its own, but McKinley High School's night was especially ruined due to their homecoming pageantry being canceled subsequent to the game's suspension.

According to WBRZ, officials are waiting on LHSAA to make an official decision on the final ruling of the game following the suspension and more disciplinary actions (including player disqualifications for future games) could come as a result of the brawl.

School officials told WBRZ they're unsure why the fight started, and they're holding off on disciplinary action until they determine who was responsible.

See the full story here via WBRZ and we will update this developing story when more information is made available.