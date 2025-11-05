LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —Lafayette foodies are preparing for the grand opening of Off The Hook, coming to the former Viva La Waffle space.

According to The Advocate, the Cajun-style restaurant will officially open its doors sometime next month. In anticipation of its grand opening, it has started accepting job applications.

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner.

The Thibodeaux-based quick-casual restaurant prides itself on being just that. A convenient and delicious option for families who want to get in and get out in a reasonable amount of time.

The Lafayette location will be their ninth location, and they plan to open just in time for the holidays.

They are currently hiring for all positions; anyone interested can apply here.

Our goal is to promote family recipes with bold, authentic flavors that represent the Louisiana region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick service restaurant.

Off The Hook covers all their bases with their menu, offering everything from Cajun classics like fried shrimp and red beans and rice to burgers, and so much more.

Last month, Off The Hook raised over $8K for the Baton Rouge Cancer Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Layne Bordelon, the Foundation Coordinator at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, explained in a press release how this donation will impact their facility.

“This generous donation will ensure vital assistance for local patients, free cancer screenings, education programs and supportive services,” said Foundation Coordinator at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Layne Bordelon.