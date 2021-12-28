Old Downtown Lafayette Federal Courthouse Opens as ‘The Municipal’ Apartments

The old downtown Lafayette Federal Courthouse eyesore is gone! The 4-story deteriorated structure has been renovated and will open soon as a 68 unit modern apartment complex offering tenants the newest luxury living in downtown Lafayette, La.

The Lafayette Federal Courthouse remained abandoned and vandalized for almost 20 years. After a $16 million renovation, The Municipal will welcome its first tenants in early 2022.

The Municipal will offer residents an array of amenities including a private on-site swimming pool, clubhouse and pet washing station. Each apartment unit features a microwave, dishwasher, fridge, washer, dryer, vinyl wood floors, ceramic in baths and bedroom carpet in select units.

This hub of municipal buildings that once served the city of Lafayette has been repurposed as a vibrant, art deco and mid-century modern living space right in the middle of downtown's restaurants, bars performance venues, galleries and shops. -themunicipalla.com

The Municipal will deliver exciting urban living for those seeking a vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Lafayette.

Lafayette's newest downtown masterpiece is the brainchild of developer E. J. Krampe of Vermilion Development LLC of Lafayette and Weinstein Nelson Developers of Baton Rouge.

We should be taking deposits and folks will be moving in very soon. -Developer E. J. Krampe of Vermilion Development LLC of Lafayette to The Advocate