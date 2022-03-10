One Dead in Abbeville Fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Thursday morning in Vermilion Parish.

According to fire marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue, that fire happened around 2:15 a.m. on Bud Private Drive.

Abbeville firefighters initially responded to that call. When they arrived, firefighters broke into the home and found the victim's body inside. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

State fire marshal's deputies are assisting the Abbeville Fire Department in investigating that blaze. More details will be released as they become available.

