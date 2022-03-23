One Dead in Arnaudville Fire

A bedroom fire claimed the life of an Arnaudville man, state fire marshals say.

That fire happened on Sunday afternoon at a mobile home on Lena Drive. That's off the Coteau Rodaire Highway between Arnaudville and Cecilia.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, firefighters discovered the man's body near the front door of the trailer. Investigators believe the man is the 53-year-old homeowner. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

While investigators have learned the fire started in the bedroom, they are still working to find out how exactly the fire started. Fire marshal deputies say they're not able to rule out several factors, including electrical problems and unsafe smoking practices.

