One Wounded in Lena Street Shooting

Lafayette police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person in the hospital. A community journalist documented the initial moments after the shooting in a 13-minute Facebook Live video.

It happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on Lena Street. The street committee at My Hood Lit was the first on the scene.

According to the self-described "journalist for the hood," witnesses saw the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim is stable in the hospital. The suspect ran away before investigators arrived on scene.

If you know anything about this case, call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

