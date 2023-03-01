ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man described as a "child predator" was given a 4-count indictment by a Grand Jury this week on two counts of Aggravated Rape and two counts of First-Degree Rape.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre says 43-year-old Kenneth Paul Rene is accused of sexually abusing his victims between 2015 and 2021. DA Pitre says he worked with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Hearts of Hope - a sexual trauma center in Acadiana - to indict Rene. The St. Landry Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation.

Pitre explains that the terms "aggravated rape" and "first-degree rape" have the same meaning under Louisiana law and can sometimes lead to the death penalty or life in prison without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Eunice Man Found Dead After Late Night Shooting

EUNICE, La. (KPEL News) - The victim in a fatal shooting in the Eunice area Monday night has been identified as deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office look for his killer. KPEL News reported.

Spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says 27-year-old Jamacan Malveaux of Eunice was found shot to death inside a vehicle after deputies responded to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 29 and North St. Mary Street around 9:30 p.m. Officers say they found numerous shell casings on the road as well.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call (337) 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $2,500 cash reward. Download the free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.