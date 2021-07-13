UPDATE: (07/13/12) 10:45 a.m.

All lanes of the traffic in I-10 westbound have been opened.

Drivers coming towards Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area will want to take U. S. 190 this morning.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

According to Louisiana State Police, there were injuries involved in the crash, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. Troopers say they are working to open one westbound lane to get traffic flowing again. No word on when that lane-opening operation will be completed.

Drivers who typically drive across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to get to Lafayette will need to take U. S. 190 until the interstate is cleared. Drivers who are coming from the Butte La Rose area should take the Atchafalaya River Road to U. S. 190 in Krotz Springs as their detour. Residents in Henderson and Cecilia can take either LA 31 or LA 347 to get to Breaux Bridge and enter Interstate 10 from there.

