We've got great news -- Parker McCollum is coming back to play a free show for you!

As you probably recall, McCollum was part of the lineup for 97.3 The Dawg's 3rd annual Holiday Hangover Show in January. Unfortunately, due to illness within his camp, he had to cancel his appearance in Lafayette.

But, he promised to return and that he shall do on Thursday, March 10th when he plays an event we're dubbing the "Parker McCollum Make-Up Show" at Warehouse 535 in downtown Lafayette, presented by Planet Construction J2911.

This will be another intimate, acoustic event with invites only going out to you, our wonderful listeners. In addition to Parker McCollum, the show will also feature Acadiana favorite Jaryd Lane.

Before we start giving away tickets on-air, as promised, we will allow anyone who had a ticket to the Holiday Hangover Show to exchange those tickets for tickets to this new Parker McCollum show.

We're still working out those logistics, but we'll announce the dates for those exchanges real soon. (Likely the week of Feb 14.) Then after that, we'll unleash the remaining amount of tickets on-air and through the 97.3 The Dawg mobile app.

Parker McCollum has been one of the hottest up-and-comers in country music over the last two years. His debut single "Pretty Heart" topped the country charts and his follow-up, "To Be Loved By You," is about to do the same.

And just yesterday, McCollum was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award in the New Male Artist of the Year category.