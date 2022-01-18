Pat Green Coming Back In Concert To Lake Charles

It's 2022 and that means a bunch of new concerts is being scheduled in the Lake Charles area. One of those is pat Green who is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show.

Pat Green, who is from San Antonio, Texas originally, will be coming back to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles for one night only.

It all started for Green in 1995 when he released a series of independent albums and exploded onto the Texas Country music chats. Green caught the ear of country music legend Willie Nelson who invited him to join his tour.

From that point forward, Pat Green's career exploded. In 2001, Pat Green released his first national album with Three Days. In 2003, Green had a major hit on his hands with the release of the song Wave On Wave.

The single went all the way to #3 on the charts and started a career that has spanned now for almost two decades. Green has a huge underground following and packs out venues everywhere he goes.

Since 2001, Pat Green has released 20 national singles in his career. Wave On Wave was of course the song that got the most traction but he saw some success with a few singles that broke the top 20 on the charts.

Pat Green will be live at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Friday, April 22, 2022, and will play inside the Grand Event Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 am.