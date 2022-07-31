We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital.

We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the following statement. "We responded to a person in distress. We were able to de-escalate the incident and the individual is now in the care of a local medical facility."

We will continue to follow this developing story in Lafayette and share any more additional information here as we get it.

