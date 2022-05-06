Photos: Beautiful Carencro Home Hits The Market

Every now and again while browsing the internet, you'll stumble upon photos of a gorgeous house and wish you could own it. Well, you can own a wonderful Carencro home that we recently found while scrolling through Facebook.

On Sunday, Stevie Gauthier posted photos of his home to announce that he and his wife are putting it on the market.

That home is located at 509 Trappey Road--off Kidder Road in northern Lafayette Parish near the St. Landry Parish line. It is the second-to-last home on a cul-de-sac and sits high on the Coteau Ridge. The backyard is surrounded by the former Woodland Hills Equestrian Center. Gauthier describes the 1.2-acre lot as "very private" both because of its secluded location and because the property is lined by mature, shade-providing trees.

The home features 2,337 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate dedicated office that's the size of a bedroom. The home is cooled by two central air conditioning units.

The home also features spacious front and back yards. The front porch is full-width with room for visiting and entertaining guests or to relax after a long day. An 8x12 storage shed sits across the driveway from the two-and-a-half car garage. The garage features extra space to hold a lawnmower or to use as storage.

The back patio is covered and comes with a ceiling fan. It's fully plumbed and primed with hot and cold water and propane connections. Although the patio does not feature an outdoor kitchen, the buyer of the home could easily add one.

The inside of the home has white and grey tones throughout and has no carpet. The floors are concrete--dark tinted grey in color. The ceilings in the home are 10 to 12 feet high.

The living room area features an open floor plan. The den contains has floor-to-ceiling windows and a propane fireplace.

An island separates the living area from the kitchen. That island has can seat three people and has deep-drawer storage. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a glass-top induction stove. The countertops are quartz. The kitchen also has a dual zone refrigerator with a separate sink above it. The kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry that can fit a deep freezer.

Two separate dining and breakfast areas are located just outside the kitchen. The dining area can seat around eight people. The breakfast nook can seat around four people.

The master bedroom has two separate walk-in closets. The master bathroom features his and her vanities, a bath tub, a walk-in shower, and a separate water closet. Like the living room, the bedrooms and the office feature long windows, allowing lots of natural sunlight into those spaces. As we mentioned earlier, the dedicated office may be used as a fourth bedroom, but that space has no closet.

The utility room has lots of cabinet space for storage and a sink for any handwashing needs you have. Around the corner from the utility room as a mudroom a mudroom and one of the bathrooms.

The Gauthiers are selling the house for $565,000. To place an offer, contact your real estate agent, or send Stevie Gauthier a message through his Facebook page.

