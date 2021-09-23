UPDATE 1:30 pm - North Lakeshore Drive West Bound on Ramp is now open for West bound traffic only.

We have been trying to keep you informed about the fiery wreck that occurred last night on the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles.

We reported last night:

One witness that saw the actual wreck happen saw two cars coming up the right-hand lane as an 18 wheeler was starting to merge over into the right lane. The driver of the 18 wheeler cut suddenly back to the left to avoid hitting the vehicles coming into the right lane and overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the 18 wheeler to flip. The witness did say there was a vehicle at the bottom of the bridge that did appear to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

The Westlake Police Department has released photos of the carnage that occurred after an 18 wheeler burst into flames on the bridge after being involved in a wreck.

We were told that there were no fatalities and that the driver of the 18 wheeler only suffered minor injuries. But from the looks of these pictures, it could have been a lot worse.

Wreck on I-10 Bridge (Provided by Chief at Westlake PD)

As far as the traffic is concerned, I-10 East and Westbound on the bridge and through the city of Lake Charles remain to be shut down until further notice.