Photos Of The Inside Of New Buffalo Wild Wings In Lake Charles

Buffalo Wild Wings has built a brand new location in Lake Charles. The new location is not far from the old location. It actually is maybe 300 yards away.

The new location is located at 3136 L’Auberge Blvd in Lake Charles just North of the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Nelson Road.

Our good buddy Michael Boyer, who is the general manager of the new Buffalo Wild Wings, shared with us the pictures of what the inside of the new BWW looks like.

Here is a preview for you.

Buffalo Wild Wings Lake Charles (Photo provided by Michael Boyer)

The new restaurant looks terrific! General Manager Michael Boyer also told us that they are having a hiring event this weekend. They will have open interviews at new restaurant this Friday and Saturday, October 22nd and 23rd from 4 pm-9 pm.

Boyer said,

I would love for anyone who wants to come see the store and get interviewed to please do so. This restaurant is truly state of the art and is going to make you feel like it’s Super Bowl Sunday, EVERYDAY. Come be a part of the best team in Lake Charles.

Get ready because the new Buffalo Wild Wings will be opening soon in Lake Charles.