Photos Show Progress as Mel’s Diner Sets to Re-Open in Lafayette

Mel's Diner will soon be back.

The local favorite has been posting photos of the progress being made as they recover from a fire that destroyed much of the Lafayette landmark and now we have the latest photos.

The progress shows that the restaurant is getting really close to opening and as you will see in the photos here, Mel's will resemble itself prior to the devasting fire.

Like so many, they too are hiring and hope to have a full staff ready when they do re-open the doors.

For too long this place has been closed for business, but I have no doubt that once the doors open, Lafayette will support this staple in our community.

The place is looking great and we here can't wait to visit Mel's Diner the day it re-opens on Johnston Street.

Here's the progress being made from Mel's.

Prior to their latest photos, Mel's posted photos of appliances being installed and you can see that the restaurant has really started to put the final touches on the building. Here are a few more photos to check out.

Mel's Facebook Mel's Facebook loading...

Mel's Facebook Mel's Facebook loading...

Mel's Facebook Mel's Facebook loading...